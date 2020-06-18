3221 Esperanza Crossing

Amenities

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



Everyone thought that idea was crazy. "What do you mean we are going to sell exorbitantly priced marble statues of house cats?! We are an enterprise software company!" Your colleagues thought you'd gone mad, and investors were close to pulling the plug. But nobody has your vision or stomach for bold business ventures.



But that's why you're CEO. That's why you make the big bucks. Since your dramatic pivot, sales have increased 1337% in 9 months. Customer retention has reached 99%. Employees have voted your company "Best Place to Work 2017" You are now on the cover of that magazine everyone reads, and you have been invited to speak at that conference with all those people. Most importantly, you have moved into this swanky apartment, where you can confidently bask in glory.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



10' to 13' ceilings



USB charging outlets



Bookcase or computer desk built-in



Wood style plank flooring



Urban mud room



Oversized walk-in closet with motion sensory light feature



Matte finish large porcelain tile floor in bathroom



Washer and dryer provided



Urban architecture with stoop entry, private balcony or screened porch



Two color schemes, The Esperanza and The Burnett



BRILLIANT GOURMET KITCHENS WITH EXQUISITE FINISHES



Three-CM slab granite with under mount farmhouse sink



Decorative glass tile backsplash



Stainless steel appliances with built-in microwave



Up to 25cb side-by-side refrigerator with door front dispensers



Kitchen islands with custom pot/pan storage and recyclables



Dramatic wood cabinetry with under cabinet lighting



Satin brushed steel fixtures



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



17,000 square feet of exceptional shared spaces and places



Sidewalk internet café



Wi-Fi hot spot



Views of the infinity pool deck and urban scene



Open-air kitchen and entertainment areas



Outdoor media lounge



Sirius/XM radio



Pursuing the Austin Energy Green Building Two Star Rating



Bike parking and secured storage



Bike fixation station



Trash and recycle chutes



Four electric car charging stations



High efficiency plumbing and air conditioning



Energy Star appliances



Low VOC interior paints and coatings



Native and adapted landscape



Smart technology irrigation



Integrated pest control management



Public transportation nearby



High quality, double-glazed, low energy, operable windows



Energy efficient, digitally programmable thermostats



