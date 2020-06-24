3217 Gonzales St

Amenities
Hi, I'm Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens.
Don't let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it's a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We'll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you.
Go on. It's ok to cry a little bit (even a lot sometimes, like when you find the perfect breakfast taco). Anyways, when you wipe away the tears of joy, you can bask in the relief that you've finally found it. You've finally found the brand new, fresh out of the oven, perfectly located East Austin apartment. Yes, it's time to set off the fireworks. It's time to set off the white vatican smoke. Time to post that really inspirational instagram quote about following your apartment-related dreams. You did it. After weeks and weeks of searching, you've found your new apartment. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment dreams a reality.
Apartment Amenities
Live/Work flex space
SMART thermostats & lights w/Alexa & Apple home integration
Airy 10' ceilings
Mud rooms at entry
Quartz countertops
Simulated wood flooring
Sleek custom cabinetry
Spacious closets w/custom wood shelving
Oversized, energy efficient windows
Kitchen islands w/pendant lighting & butcher block counters
Under-cabinet lighting
Patio or balcony
Community Amenities
Over half acre outdoor amenity courtyard
Sky lounge located on 4th floor
On-site dog park
Poolside in/outdoor climate controlled entertainment space
Guest suite
Hospitality inspired clubroom
State-of-the-art fitness facility
Matrix, Rogue, and Peleton fitness equipment
Resort style pool
Attached & detached garages
Covered parking
Outdoor kitchen w/gas grills