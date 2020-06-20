All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:28 PM

3208 Twinberry CV

3208 Twinberry Cove · (512) 650-2878
Location

3208 Twinberry Cove, Austin, TX 78746

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

On quiet Cul-de-sac with its character, you find this fabulous home!! easy walk-in distance to shops & EANES schools,5 min to Downtown Formal living & dining, with fireplace. Style and charm, Great Conditions!!!! Spacious, all with awesome tile floor downstairs, kitchen separated from laundry room and balcony on main floor..Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, Master bedroom with balcony, great city view and full bathroom. Also another full bathroom for the other two bedrooms.complete laminated floor upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Twinberry CV have any available units?
3208 Twinberry CV has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3208 Twinberry CV have?
Some of 3208 Twinberry CV's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 Twinberry CV currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Twinberry CV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Twinberry CV pet-friendly?
No, 3208 Twinberry CV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3208 Twinberry CV offer parking?
No, 3208 Twinberry CV does not offer parking.
Does 3208 Twinberry CV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 Twinberry CV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Twinberry CV have a pool?
No, 3208 Twinberry CV does not have a pool.
Does 3208 Twinberry CV have accessible units?
Yes, 3208 Twinberry CV has accessible units.
Does 3208 Twinberry CV have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 Twinberry CV does not have units with dishwashers.
