3208 Twinberry CV

On quiet Cul-de-sac with its character, you find this fabulous home!! easy walk-in distance to shops & EANES schools,5 min to Downtown Formal living & dining, with fireplace. Style and charm, Great Conditions!!!! Spacious, all with awesome tile floor downstairs, kitchen separated from laundry room and balcony on main floor..Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, Master bedroom with balcony, great city view and full bathroom. Also another full bathroom for the other two bedrooms.complete laminated floor upstairs.