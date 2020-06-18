All apartments in Austin
3201 DUVAL RD.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:21 AM

3201 DUVAL RD.

3201 Duval Road · (512) 318-2701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3201 Duval Road, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$997

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
racquetball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
racquetball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Designed with Mediterranean-style architecture and a resort-style feel is this Northwest Austin community. Live close to the Domain, only minutes from the Arboretum and enjoy easy access to Mopac and Highway 183. Amenities include a racquetball court, sundeck, cabana, picnic areas, sand volleyball and tennis courts! If you wish to begin your vacation when the work day ends, check out this amazing community! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 DUVAL RD. have any available units?
3201 DUVAL RD. has a unit available for $997 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 DUVAL RD. have?
Some of 3201 DUVAL RD.'s amenities include recently renovated, racquetball court, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 DUVAL RD. currently offering any rent specials?
3201 DUVAL RD. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 DUVAL RD. pet-friendly?
No, 3201 DUVAL RD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3201 DUVAL RD. offer parking?
No, 3201 DUVAL RD. does not offer parking.
Does 3201 DUVAL RD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 DUVAL RD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 DUVAL RD. have a pool?
No, 3201 DUVAL RD. does not have a pool.
Does 3201 DUVAL RD. have accessible units?
No, 3201 DUVAL RD. does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 DUVAL RD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 DUVAL RD. does not have units with dishwashers.
