319 2202 W. North Loop Blv

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated pool courtyard

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This centrally located gem is a wonderful escape and retreat at the end of the day. Stroll through the beautiful landscaped courtyards, cool off in the sparkling pool or head to nearby shopping and antiquing!



24/7 emergency maintenance is available, pets up to 40 pounds are welcome and covered parking is available! Youll LOVE the location, a great value to live so close to the heart of Austin!

Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (29259)

Apartment Experts - South Austin