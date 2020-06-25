3114 So Co

Amenities
3114 South Congress Avenue Apt #304, Austin, TX 78704 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Jason Mirra, Asteroid Property Management Inc, (409) 233-3727. Available from: 06/02/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. New construction, stainless steel appliances. Studio comes with Murphy bed unit for quickly converting between a living room and a bedroom. Washer & dryer included inside the unit. Can't beat this location. A few minutes from downtown, great restaurants and bars in walking distance (Crow bar & Poke-Poke next door). Take a stroll around the beautiful greenery of St. Edward's Campus which is directly across the street. Plenty of street parking. Rent is $1,099 per month. Pets allowed at additional cost per pet. Lease duration can be anywhere from a month to a year. This unit comes with the latest technology: - Control the temperature from your phone (Nest smart thermostat). - No need to carry physical keys, this unit comes with an electronic smart lock - just type in your personal code, and the door unlocks. If you'd like to learn more or schedule a showing, text or email me anytime. Arya cell: (737) 204-3453 email: arya.14@mg.asteroidpm.com [ Published 10-Jun-19 / ID 3005931 ]