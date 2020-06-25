All apartments in Austin
3114 So Co

3114 South Congress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3114 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Dawson

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
3114 South Congress Avenue Apt #304, Austin, TX 78704 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Jason Mirra, Asteroid Property Management Inc, (409) 233-3727. Available from: 06/02/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. New construction, stainless steel appliances. Studio comes with Murphy bed unit for quickly converting between a living room and a bedroom. Washer & dryer included inside the unit. Can't beat this location. A few minutes from downtown, great restaurants and bars in walking distance (Crow bar & Poke-Poke next door). Take a stroll around the beautiful greenery of St. Edward's Campus which is directly across the street. Plenty of street parking. Rent is $1,099 per month. Pets allowed at additional cost per pet. Lease duration can be anywhere from a month to a year. This unit comes with the latest technology: - Control the temperature from your phone (Nest smart thermostat). - No need to carry physical keys, this unit comes with an electronic smart lock - just type in your personal code, and the door unlocks. If you'd like to learn more or schedule a showing, text or email me anytime. Arya cell: (737) 204-3453 email: arya.14@mg.asteroidpm.com [ Published 10-Jun-19 / ID 3005931 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3114 So Co have any available units?
3114 So Co doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3114 So Co have?
Some of 3114 So Co's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3114 So Co currently offering any rent specials?
3114 So Co is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 So Co pet-friendly?
Yes, 3114 So Co is pet friendly.
Does 3114 So Co offer parking?
No, 3114 So Co does not offer parking.
Does 3114 So Co have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3114 So Co offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 So Co have a pool?
No, 3114 So Co does not have a pool.
Does 3114 So Co have accessible units?
No, 3114 So Co does not have accessible units.
Does 3114 So Co have units with dishwashers?
No, 3114 So Co does not have units with dishwashers.
