All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3114 Honey Tree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3114 Honey Tree
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

3114 Honey Tree

3114 Honey Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3114 Honey Tree Lane, Austin, TX 78746

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3/2/2 home in Eanes ISD! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Cozy 3/2/2 home in Eanes ISD with quick access to MoPac and Loop 360, hardwood floors throughout, rock fireplace in living room with cathedral ceilings, wood shutters, track lighting and an in ground pool surrounded by nice tiered deck. Pool maintenance included in rent.

(RLNE4995161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3114 Honey Tree have any available units?
3114 Honey Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3114 Honey Tree have?
Some of 3114 Honey Tree's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3114 Honey Tree currently offering any rent specials?
3114 Honey Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 Honey Tree pet-friendly?
Yes, 3114 Honey Tree is pet friendly.
Does 3114 Honey Tree offer parking?
No, 3114 Honey Tree does not offer parking.
Does 3114 Honey Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3114 Honey Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 Honey Tree have a pool?
Yes, 3114 Honey Tree has a pool.
Does 3114 Honey Tree have accessible units?
No, 3114 Honey Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 3114 Honey Tree have units with dishwashers?
No, 3114 Honey Tree does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villages at Turtle Rock
12800 Turtle Rock Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Preserve at Rolling Oaks
15450 FM-1325
Austin, TX 78728
Caliza
12638 Ridgeline Boulevard
Austin, TX 78613
Asher
10505 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78747
East Vue Ranch Apartments
460 Bastrop Hwy SB
Austin, TX 78741
9500 Apartments
9500 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
Duval Villa Apartments
4305 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
Concord
7330 Bluff Springs Road
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin