3114 Honey Tree

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 3/2/2 home in Eanes ISD! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Cozy 3/2/2 home in Eanes ISD with quick access to MoPac and Loop 360, hardwood floors throughout, rock fireplace in living room with cathedral ceilings, wood shutters, track lighting and an in ground pool surrounded by nice tiered deck. Pool maintenance included in rent.



(RLNE4995161)