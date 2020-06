Amenities

Welcome Home! Remodeled with beautiful finishes! Centrally located, close to Downtown, Arboretum, The Domain, shopping, restaurants and schools. Beautiful stainless steel appliances, including an induction electric cook top, range and microwave, ring/video door bell with washer and dryer connections. Property borders creek - great backyard with a wonderful sun deck ready for you to enjoy! Enjoy all the updates, privacy, and Location this home has to offer! Open House: 5/19 1-5pm