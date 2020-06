Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Wonderful three bedroom home is in North Shoal Creek neighborhood in North Central Austin. Vacation in your own backyard! The large screened-in porch off the kitchen opens to a private fenced-in backyard with a beautiful in-ground pool. Large closets, oversized laundry room, two car garage. Close to many shops and restaurants. Easy access to Mopac and Research Blvd. The home is a only few minutes walk to the elementary school.

