Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors new construction stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub new construction

3103 Tom Green Street Available 08/04/20 UT PRE LEASE: 2006 Constructed 6 bed / 3 bath walking distance to UT, 2 Decks, Hot Tub, Custom Kitchen, Wood Floors - This 2006 newly constructed home features modern amenities that any University of Texas student would want. Located just north of The University of Texas, a resident can bike or walk to campus. The interior features high ceilings, large open living/kitchen area, built-in cabinets in the living room, three large bathrooms with granite counters and double sinks, and very equal sized rooms. The custom kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a nice walk-in pantry. The exteriors features two decks w/ views of the UT Tower and Football Stadium, and a hot tub. Park up to 8 cars off the street.



Available August



Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing!



(RLNE2610825)