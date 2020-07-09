All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3103 Tom Green Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3103 Tom Green Street
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

3103 Tom Green Street

3103 Tom Green Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3103 Tom Green Street, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
new construction
3103 Tom Green Street Available 08/04/20 UT PRE LEASE: 2006 Constructed 6 bed / 3 bath walking distance to UT, 2 Decks, Hot Tub, Custom Kitchen, Wood Floors - This 2006 newly constructed home features modern amenities that any University of Texas student would want. Located just north of The University of Texas, a resident can bike or walk to campus. The interior features high ceilings, large open living/kitchen area, built-in cabinets in the living room, three large bathrooms with granite counters and double sinks, and very equal sized rooms. The custom kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a nice walk-in pantry. The exteriors features two decks w/ views of the UT Tower and Football Stadium, and a hot tub. Park up to 8 cars off the street.

Available August

Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE2610825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3103 Tom Green Street have any available units?
3103 Tom Green Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3103 Tom Green Street have?
Some of 3103 Tom Green Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3103 Tom Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
3103 Tom Green Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3103 Tom Green Street pet-friendly?
No, 3103 Tom Green Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3103 Tom Green Street offer parking?
No, 3103 Tom Green Street does not offer parking.
Does 3103 Tom Green Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3103 Tom Green Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3103 Tom Green Street have a pool?
No, 3103 Tom Green Street does not have a pool.
Does 3103 Tom Green Street have accessible units?
No, 3103 Tom Green Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3103 Tom Green Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3103 Tom Green Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonelake at the Arboretum
9801 Stonelake Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
The Element Austin
1500 Royal Crest Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Skyline at Barton Creek
1300 Spyglass Dr
Austin, TX 78746
Canyon Springs at Bull Creek
7700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78731
Hyde Park Place
4400 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
The Weaver
1401 Art Dilly Drive
Austin, TX 78702
Oakville
7011 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78729
Monterra Luxury Apartments
13401 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin