All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 310 Bowie St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
310 Bowie St
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

310 Bowie St

310 Bowie Street · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Downtown Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

310 Bowie Street, Austin, TX 78703
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
dog park
fire pit
gym
green community
parking
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
Who is this guy?

Hey there my lovely internet denizen. I'm Alex. I come from the far off planet known as Miami. Through an interesting set of life circumstances, I've found myself in the position where I help people find apartments to live. What an odd life choice! Anyways, turns out it's pretty fun. It also turns out I'm pretty good at it. It also also turns out I'm like super free to work with. So.give me a call?

Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened.  The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Electronic Entry Door Systems

AT&T U-verse Digital Cable and Internet 

Built-In Desks and Cabinetry* 

Built-In Linen Cabinets

Built-In Pantries and Wine Racks 

Cabinetry Available in Three Different Finishes Gloss White, Walnut, and Wenge

Contemporary Polished Chrome Hardware

Dark Oak and Natural Walnut Hardwood Flooring

European Cabinetry with Stainless Steel Toe Kicks

Floor-to-Ceiling Windows 

Framed Vanity Mirrors

Full-Size, Front-Load Washers and Dryers

Gas Ranges 

Glass Mosaic and Porcelain Backsplashes

Individual Storage Closets 

Marble, Quartz and Granite Countertops

Open Floor Plans

Penthouses Include Upgraded Appliances and Increased Ceiling Heights

Private Terraces in Most Residences 

Pulldown, High Arc Gooseneck Kitchen Faucets 

Rainwater Showerheads 

Side-by-Side Refrigerator with in-door water and ice dispenser 

Soaking Tubs 

Solar Window Shades with 3" Anodized Silver Fascias

Solid Core, 8' Doors 

Stainless Steel Appliances 

Undermount Sinks, Including Single Basin, 10" Deep Kitchen Sink 

Walk-In Closets with Wooden Shelving and Built-In Shoe Shelving

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

State-of-the-Art Fitness Center Equipped by Precor on Rooftop

24 Hour Concierge Service 

31st Floor Outdoor Deck with Fire Pit, Grilling Area, and Numerous Seating Areas 

Clubroom with Multiple Televisions 

10th Floor Outdoor Deck with Fire Pit, Dog Park, Water Feature, and Numerous Seating Areas 

Dog Grooming Room

Coffee Bar 

Conference Area

Free use of Community Bikes, Stand-Up Paddle Boards and Kayaks

Bicycle Storage and Maintenance Room

Adjacent to Shoal Creek, Hike and Bike Trail, and B-cycle Station

SILVER LEED Certified

Elegantly Appointed Corridors 

Across the Street from Whole Foods

Controlled Access

Vehicle Charging Stations 

Gated Parking

Online Payments Available

Private Garages Available

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Bowie St have any available units?
310 Bowie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Bowie St have?
Some of 310 Bowie St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Bowie St currently offering any rent specials?
310 Bowie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Bowie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Bowie St is pet friendly.
Does 310 Bowie St offer parking?
Yes, 310 Bowie St offers parking.
Does 310 Bowie St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 Bowie St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Bowie St have a pool?
No, 310 Bowie St does not have a pool.
Does 310 Bowie St have accessible units?
Yes, 310 Bowie St has accessible units.
Does 310 Bowie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Bowie St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 310 Bowie St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Iron Rock Ranch
1215 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Bell Austin Southwest
3621 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749
Abelia Flats
8225 FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
IMT Residences at Riata
5705 Diehl Trl
Austin, TX 78727
Hillside Place
4821 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Establishment
3501 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity