307 West Avenue
Last updated January 19 2020 at 8:36 AM

307 West Avenue

307 West Avenue · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

307 West Avenue, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
Working with me

  Hi, I'm Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens. 

  Don't let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it's a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We'll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you.

===================================== Wouldn't it be nice to be King or Queen? But without that whole "actually having to rule over a nation of politically agitated citizens" thing. You know, just the fun parts, like being all boojee and stuff, having a sweet throne, a relaxing pool to hang out by, and maybe even an occasional parade in your honor? Well, this living here is sorta like that. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Balcony

Hardwood Flooring

10' Ceilings

Pool Views

Stainless Steel Appliances

Built-In Bookshelves

Laminate Flooring

Tiled Flooring

9' Ceilings

Washer/Dryer

Granite Countertops

Juliette Balcony

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Pet Policy

Green Recognition

Pool

Resident Lounge

Business Center

Laundry Facility

Controlled Access

Covered Parking

Cyber Lounge

Close to Public Transportation

Additional Storage Available

Fitness Center

Courtyard

Bicycle Storage

Package Acceptance

Grilling Area

Free Wi-Fi In Amenity Areas

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 West Avenue have any available units?
307 West Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 West Avenue have?
Some of 307 West Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 West Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
307 West Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 West Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 307 West Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 307 West Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 307 West Avenue does offer parking.
Does 307 West Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 West Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 West Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 307 West Avenue has a pool.
Does 307 West Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 307 West Avenue has accessible units.
Does 307 West Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 West Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
