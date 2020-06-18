307 West Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access package receiving

Working with me



Hi, I'm Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens.



Don't let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it's a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We'll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you.



===================================== Wouldn't it be nice to be King or Queen? But without that whole "actually having to rule over a nation of politically agitated citizens" thing. You know, just the fun parts, like being all boojee and stuff, having a sweet throne, a relaxing pool to hang out by, and maybe even an occasional parade in your honor? Well, this living here is sorta like that.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Balcony



Hardwood Flooring



10' Ceilings



Pool Views



Stainless Steel Appliances



Built-In Bookshelves



Laminate Flooring



Tiled Flooring



9' Ceilings



Washer/Dryer



Granite Countertops



Juliette Balcony



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Pet Policy



Green Recognition



Pool



Resident Lounge



Business Center



Laundry Facility



Controlled Access



Covered Parking



Cyber Lounge



Close to Public Transportation



Additional Storage Available



Fitness Center



Courtyard



Bicycle Storage



Package Acceptance



Grilling Area



Free Wi-Fi In Amenity Areas



