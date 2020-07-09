Amenities

307 E 38th Street Available 08/07/20 Charming 3 Bed House - North Campus - Yard - This home was remodeled in 2005. The home has 3 large bedrooms and is 1,204 SF. There are 2 separate living areas as well as a large dining room. The kitchen is large and includes stainless steel appliances. There are hardwood floors throughout. There are 3 parking spaces behind the house off the alley. All of the bedrooms are really good size and there is a nice deck off the kitchen for a grill. **August Prelease Only**



