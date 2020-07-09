All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 307 E 38th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
307 E 38th Street
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

307 E 38th Street

307 East 38th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

307 East 38th Street, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
307 E 38th Street Available 08/07/20 Charming 3 Bed House - North Campus - Yard - This home was remodeled in 2005. The home has 3 large bedrooms and is 1,204 SF. There are 2 separate living areas as well as a large dining room. The kitchen is large and includes stainless steel appliances. There are hardwood floors throughout. There are 3 parking spaces behind the house off the alley. All of the bedrooms are really good size and there is a nice deck off the kitchen for a grill. **August Prelease Only**

(RLNE1855393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 E 38th Street have any available units?
307 E 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 E 38th Street have?
Some of 307 E 38th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 E 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
307 E 38th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 E 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 307 E 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 307 E 38th Street offer parking?
Yes, 307 E 38th Street offers parking.
Does 307 E 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 E 38th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 E 38th Street have a pool?
No, 307 E 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 307 E 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 307 E 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 307 E 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 E 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct
Austin, TX 78728
Windsor on the Lake
43 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac
Austin, TX 78746
Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes
8100 N Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78759
The Vibe
1070 Mearns Meadow Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe
9715 FM 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78735

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin