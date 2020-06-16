All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 306 E. Yager Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
306 E. Yager Ln
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:36 PM

306 E. Yager Ln

306 East Yager Lane · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Copperfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

306 East Yager Lane, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Austin revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?

 ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Designer Apartment Homes

Beautiful Backyard

Patio Enclosure

Gorgeous Wood Floors

GE Stainless Steel Appliances

Refrigerator

Microwaves

Convenient Garage

Stylish Ceiling Fans

Handicap Accessible

Nine-Foot Ceilings

Private Balcony

Built-In Shelving and Crown Molding

Spacious Kitchens

Faux Granite Countertops

Ice Makers

Large Walk-In Closets

Washer and Dryer Connections

AT&T U-Verse Ready

 ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Resort-Style Swimming Pool w/ Cabanas

Indoor Aerobic/Yoga Gymnasium

Extraordinary Clubhouse

Complimentary Wi-Fi at Pool & Business Center

Attached and Detached Garages

Professional Management

24-Hour Fitness Center

Indoor Basketball Gym

Professional Business Center

Controlled Access Gates

Expansive Dog Park

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 E. Yager Ln have any available units?
306 E. Yager Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 E. Yager Ln have?
Some of 306 E. Yager Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 E. Yager Ln currently offering any rent specials?
306 E. Yager Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 E. Yager Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 E. Yager Ln is pet friendly.
Does 306 E. Yager Ln offer parking?
Yes, 306 E. Yager Ln does offer parking.
Does 306 E. Yager Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 E. Yager Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 E. Yager Ln have a pool?
Yes, 306 E. Yager Ln has a pool.
Does 306 E. Yager Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 306 E. Yager Ln has accessible units.
Does 306 E. Yager Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 E. Yager Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 306 E. Yager Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct
Austin, TX 78728
Woodway Village
4600 Nuckols Crossing Road
Austin, TX 78744
AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St
Austin, TX 78702
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave
Austin, TX 78752
Landmark at Prescott Woods Apartment Homes
2915 Aftonshire Way
Austin, TX 78748
Grace Woods
3209 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road
Austin, TX 78741
Park Place
1301 W 9th St
Austin, TX 78703
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78751

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity