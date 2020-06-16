306 E. Yager Ln

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!
Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Austin revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Designer Apartment Homes
Beautiful Backyard
Patio Enclosure
Gorgeous Wood Floors
GE Stainless Steel Appliances
Refrigerator
Microwaves
Convenient Garage
Stylish Ceiling Fans
Handicap Accessible
Nine-Foot Ceilings
Private Balcony
Built-In Shelving and Crown Molding
Spacious Kitchens
Faux Granite Countertops
Ice Makers
Large Walk-In Closets
Washer and Dryer Connections
AT&T U-Verse Ready
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Resort-Style Swimming Pool w/ Cabanas
Indoor Aerobic/Yoga Gymnasium
Extraordinary Clubhouse
Complimentary Wi-Fi at Pool & Business Center
Attached and Detached Garages
Professional Management
24-Hour Fitness Center
Indoor Basketball Gym
Professional Business Center
Controlled Access Gates
Expansive Dog Park
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance