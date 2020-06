Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cute 2 bedroom/1 bath house is located 3 blocks from North Loop and all of its bars, restaurants and shops. Close to the UT shuttle and minutes from downtown, this is a great location. Bamboo and travertine floors throughout, the kitchen feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Unit comes with a refrigerator, stackable washer/dryer, and lawn care. Yard backs to Waller Creek!

Contact us to schedule a showing.