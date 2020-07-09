All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3014 E 14 1/2 ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3014 E 14 1/2 ST
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

3014 E 14 1/2 ST

3014 E 14th 1/2 St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Rosewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3014 E 14th 1/2 St, Austin, TX 78702
Rosewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Furnished and ready for immediate move-in - Property Id: 284746

Single Family Farmhouse beautifully furnished and ready to move in. Great East Austin Location, within walking distance to MLK train station. Close to shuttle buses to Dell Medical School and downtown business district.
High gloss concrete floors on first floor, hickory wood floors on stairs and traffic areas, neutral carpet in upstairs bdrms. Kitchen complete w/Silestone counter tops, SS Samsung appliances, metal grey cabinets, off-white cabinets on island. Bonus room off of kitchen. Large open loft area on 2nd floor. Automated thermostats, cad-6 wiring and security system wiring set up. Large 1st floor master has private bath and walk-in closet. One car garage, decks and yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284746
Property Id 284746

(RLNE5797352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 E 14 1/2 ST have any available units?
3014 E 14 1/2 ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 E 14 1/2 ST have?
Some of 3014 E 14 1/2 ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 E 14 1/2 ST currently offering any rent specials?
3014 E 14 1/2 ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 E 14 1/2 ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3014 E 14 1/2 ST is pet friendly.
Does 3014 E 14 1/2 ST offer parking?
Yes, 3014 E 14 1/2 ST offers parking.
Does 3014 E 14 1/2 ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3014 E 14 1/2 ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 E 14 1/2 ST have a pool?
No, 3014 E 14 1/2 ST does not have a pool.
Does 3014 E 14 1/2 ST have accessible units?
No, 3014 E 14 1/2 ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 E 14 1/2 ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3014 E 14 1/2 ST has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox Springs
10500 S IH-35
Austin, TX 78748
Preserve at Rolling Oaks
15450 FM-1325
Austin, TX 78728
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd
Austin, TX 78660
The Beckett
14011 FM 969 Rd
Austin, TX 78724
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78748
Broadstone 8 One Hundred
8100 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Camden Huntingdon
12349 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin