3014 E 14 1/2 ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Furnished and ready for immediate move-in - Property Id: 284746



Single Family Farmhouse beautifully furnished and ready to move in. Great East Austin Location, within walking distance to MLK train station. Close to shuttle buses to Dell Medical School and downtown business district.

High gloss concrete floors on first floor, hickory wood floors on stairs and traffic areas, neutral carpet in upstairs bdrms. Kitchen complete w/Silestone counter tops, SS Samsung appliances, metal grey cabinets, off-white cabinets on island. Bonus room off of kitchen. Large open loft area on 2nd floor. Automated thermostats, cad-6 wiring and security system wiring set up. Large 1st floor master has private bath and walk-in closet. One car garage, decks and yard.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284746

Property Id 284746



(RLNE5797352)