All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3010 East 18th 1/2 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3010 East 18th 1/2 Street
Last updated August 28 2019 at 9:06 PM

3010 East 18th 1/2 Street

3010 East 18th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Rosewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3010 East 18th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Rosewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern 3 story home. A bright and open layout with tons of natural light, high ceilings, SS appliances, quartz countertops, diamond polish concrete floors on first floor, hardwood stairs and flooring on second and a very private bonus space/bedroom on the third floor which opens to a fabulous rooftop deck with panoramic skyline views of the DT area. Not to mention a fenced in yard for your furry friend.
Modern 3 story home. A bright and open layout with tons of natural light, high ceilings, SS appliances, quartz countertops, diamond polish concrete floors on first floor, hardwood stairs and flooring on second and a very private bonus space/bedroom on the third floor which opens to a fabulous rooftop deck with panoramic skyline views of the DT area. Not to mention a fenced in yard for your furry friend.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 East 18th 1/2 Street have any available units?
3010 East 18th 1/2 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3010 East 18th 1/2 Street currently offering any rent specials?
3010 East 18th 1/2 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 East 18th 1/2 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 East 18th 1/2 Street is pet friendly.
Does 3010 East 18th 1/2 Street offer parking?
No, 3010 East 18th 1/2 Street does not offer parking.
Does 3010 East 18th 1/2 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 East 18th 1/2 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 East 18th 1/2 Street have a pool?
No, 3010 East 18th 1/2 Street does not have a pool.
Does 3010 East 18th 1/2 Street have accessible units?
No, 3010 East 18th 1/2 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 East 18th 1/2 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 East 18th 1/2 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3010 East 18th 1/2 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3010 East 18th 1/2 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Feliz
1804 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78758
AMLI South Shore
1620 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Cascade
1221 Algarita Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Tambaleo 2207
2207 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
District 53
600 E 53rd St
Austin, TX 78751
Vida
1735 Rutland Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Bexley At Tech Ridge
1200 E Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78753
Abbey Road
2601 Penny Ln
Austin, TX 78757

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin