3007 E 12th St

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



** Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/xWHjfHav2xM **



Great East Austin home with 2 bedrooms & 1.5 baths! Energy-saving features for lower utility bills and smart, functional use of space. Featuring an Open floor plan concept with 3 stories that is ideal for entertaining friends and family. Modern touches throughout, including beautiful stained concrete flooring. The kitchen comes complete with quartz counter tops, gas range and SS appliances. Close to downtown, University of Texas campus, everything attractive about urban living!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1.5

PARKING: Garage - 1

NEIGHBORHOOD: Huston Sam Heights

YEAR BUILT: 2017



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- New & upcoming East side of Austin

- Lots of natural light

- Great community with easy access to freeway

- New property - built in 2017



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



