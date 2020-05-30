All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3007 E 12th St

3007 East 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3007 East 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Rosewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
** Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/xWHjfHav2xM **

Great East Austin home with 2 bedrooms & 1.5 baths! Energy-saving features for lower utility bills and smart, functional use of space. Featuring an Open floor plan concept with 3 stories that is ideal for entertaining friends and family. Modern touches throughout, including beautiful stained concrete flooring. The kitchen comes complete with quartz counter tops, gas range and SS appliances. Close to downtown, University of Texas campus, everything attractive about urban living!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1.5
PARKING: Garage - 1
NEIGHBORHOOD: Huston Sam Heights
YEAR BUILT: 2017

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- New & upcoming East side of Austin
- Lots of natural light
- Great community with easy access to freeway
- New property - built in 2017

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Garage (1car), Guest Parking, Hardwood Floor, HOA Community, Living Room, New Property(<5 years), Playground, Stainless Steel Appliances, W/D In Unit, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/3007-e-12th-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 E 12th St have any available units?
3007 E 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3007 E 12th St have?
Some of 3007 E 12th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 E 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
3007 E 12th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 E 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3007 E 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 3007 E 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 3007 E 12th St does offer parking.
Does 3007 E 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 E 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 E 12th St have a pool?
No, 3007 E 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 3007 E 12th St have accessible units?
No, 3007 E 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 E 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 E 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
