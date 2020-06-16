All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:17 PM

3005 White Rock DR

3005 White Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3005 White Rock Drive, Austin, TX 78757
Allandale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute mid-century home in Allandale. Thoughtful, modern finishes, complimented by an open floor plan & gorgeous shaded back yard make this property ideal for entertaining. Silestone counter tops, stainless appliances. Low maintenance wood floors. An additional office area plus outdoor flex space/building with electrical offers countless options for hobbies and working from home. All centrally located & just a short walk to top rated Gullett Elementary! Max of 2 pets, no aggressive breeds, 20 lbs or less.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 White Rock DR have any available units?
3005 White Rock DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 White Rock DR have?
Some of 3005 White Rock DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 White Rock DR currently offering any rent specials?
3005 White Rock DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 White Rock DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 White Rock DR is pet friendly.
Does 3005 White Rock DR offer parking?
No, 3005 White Rock DR does not offer parking.
Does 3005 White Rock DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 White Rock DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 White Rock DR have a pool?
No, 3005 White Rock DR does not have a pool.
Does 3005 White Rock DR have accessible units?
No, 3005 White Rock DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 White Rock DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 White Rock DR has units with dishwashers.
