3005 White Rock DR

Cute mid-century home in Allandale. Thoughtful, modern finishes, complimented by an open floor plan & gorgeous shaded back yard make this property ideal for entertaining. Silestone counter tops, stainless appliances. Low maintenance wood floors. An additional office area plus outdoor flex space/building with electrical offers countless options for hobbies and working from home. All centrally located & just a short walk to top rated Gullett Elementary! Max of 2 pets, no aggressive breeds, 20 lbs or less.