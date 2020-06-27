All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3004 Norwood Hill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3004 Norwood Hill Road
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

3004 Norwood Hill Road

3004 Norwood Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pecan Springs Springdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3004 Norwood Hill Road, Austin, TX 78723
Pecan Springs Springdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3004 Norwood Hill Road Available 07/19/19 Great, Close-In Location with HUGE Yard - This great single-family home neighbors the Mueller development with lots of shopping, restaurants, parks and only minutes to downtown Austin.

This traditional ranch-style home features 3 sizable bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom and bathroom are in the back of the house and the 2 guest bedrooms and bathroom are in the front of the house the ideal roommate/in-law floor plan! All 3 bedrooms have large walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and new carpet in the two guest bedrooms.

The open concept kitchen, dining and living room space is perfect for gatherings and entertaining. The kitchen features gorgeous granite counter tops and backsplash, a fully sized pantry and plenty of custom cabinets for storage. All stainless steel appliances are included refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, and a space-saver built-in microwave. The living room has a stone fireplace, ceiling fan, laminate wood floors and lots of natural light.

Outside enjoy a large fully fenced private back yard with plenty of space to entertain friends and family. In addition, this home also features a 2-car garage and a utility room to house your washer and dryer and for additional storage.

Contact us today to tour this beautiful home before it is too late!

(RLNE2323873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Norwood Hill Road have any available units?
3004 Norwood Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Norwood Hill Road have?
Some of 3004 Norwood Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Norwood Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Norwood Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Norwood Hill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 Norwood Hill Road is pet friendly.
Does 3004 Norwood Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Norwood Hill Road offers parking.
Does 3004 Norwood Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3004 Norwood Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Norwood Hill Road have a pool?
No, 3004 Norwood Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Norwood Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 3004 Norwood Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Norwood Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 Norwood Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aubry Hills
8926 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir
Austin, TX 78735
RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX 78723
Camden Rainey Street
91 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728
Bridge at Tech Ridge
12800 Center Lake Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Belara Austin
1500 Crossing Pl
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin