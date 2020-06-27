Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3004 Norwood Hill Road Available 07/19/19 Great, Close-In Location with HUGE Yard - This great single-family home neighbors the Mueller development with lots of shopping, restaurants, parks and only minutes to downtown Austin.



This traditional ranch-style home features 3 sizable bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom and bathroom are in the back of the house and the 2 guest bedrooms and bathroom are in the front of the house the ideal roommate/in-law floor plan! All 3 bedrooms have large walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and new carpet in the two guest bedrooms.



The open concept kitchen, dining and living room space is perfect for gatherings and entertaining. The kitchen features gorgeous granite counter tops and backsplash, a fully sized pantry and plenty of custom cabinets for storage. All stainless steel appliances are included refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, and a space-saver built-in microwave. The living room has a stone fireplace, ceiling fan, laminate wood floors and lots of natural light.



Outside enjoy a large fully fenced private back yard with plenty of space to entertain friends and family. In addition, this home also features a 2-car garage and a utility room to house your washer and dryer and for additional storage.



Contact us today to tour this beautiful home before it is too late!



(RLNE2323873)