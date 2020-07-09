3001 Esperanza Xing

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/df6834e090 ---- APARTMENT AMENITIES Fourstar Energy rated interiors Full-size washer/dryers* GE Stainless Steel appliance package or black appliance package Granite countertops (four interior finishes) Tiled backsplash in kitchen Mosaic or subway tile kitchen backsplash* Under-mount kitchen sink with goose head faucet and vegetable sprayer* Wood-style plank flooring (plush carpet in bedroom and closet) Two-inch faux wood blinds Garden bathtub* Dual vanity sinks* Walk-in closet* Linen closet* Ceiling fans in bedrooms Ceiling fans in living area* Accent wall* 10 or 15ft. ceilings* Built-in bookcases* Oversized windows* Box windows Private fenced in yard* Patio or balcony* * In Select Apartment Homes COMMUNITY AMENITIES Walking distance to The Domain’s shopping, entertainment, restaurants and major employers Multi-color saltwater pool with continuous waterfall Saltwater lap pool with calming water feature Expansive pool sundeck with entertainment and grilling areas Outdoor community media deck Outdoor fire pits Outdoor yoga area 2,500 sq. ft. wellness studio, strength and cardio zone Free “FX Fit” daily fitness classes and onsite personal training Fitness On Demand™ studio Business center Wi-Fi available in common areas Enclosed on-site pet park On-site laundry facilities Valet dry cleaning services with MW Cleaners Bicycle storage Multi-level gated access parking garage Natural and professionally landscaped courtyards and fountains Adjacent to The Domain’s nine-acre park and jogging trails A non-smoking community Emergency Maintenance Service My IMT Resident Portal with online access: utilities connection, rent payment, service requests, account information and community postings