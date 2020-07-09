All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

3001 Esperanza Xing

3001 Esperanza Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Esperanza Crossing, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
valet service
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/df6834e090 ---- APARTMENT AMENITIES Fourstar Energy rated interiors Full-size washer/dryers* GE Stainless Steel appliance package or black appliance package Granite countertops (four interior finishes) Tiled backsplash in kitchen Mosaic or subway tile kitchen backsplash* Under-mount kitchen sink with goose head faucet and vegetable sprayer* Wood-style plank flooring (plush carpet in bedroom and closet) Two-inch faux wood blinds Garden bathtub* Dual vanity sinks* Walk-in closet* Linen closet* Ceiling fans in bedrooms Ceiling fans in living area* Accent wall* 10 or 15ft. ceilings* Built-in bookcases* Oversized windows* Box windows Private fenced in yard* Patio or balcony* * In Select Apartment Homes COMMUNITY AMENITIES Walking distance to The Domain&rsquo;s shopping, entertainment, restaurants and major employers Multi-color saltwater pool with continuous waterfall Saltwater lap pool with calming water feature Expansive pool sundeck with entertainment and grilling areas Outdoor community media deck Outdoor fire pits Outdoor yoga area 2,500 sq. ft. wellness studio, strength and cardio zone Free &ldquo;FX Fit&rdquo; daily fitness classes and onsite personal training Fitness On Demand&trade; studio Business center Wi-Fi available in common areas Enclosed on-site pet park On-site laundry facilities Valet dry cleaning services with MW Cleaners Bicycle storage Multi-level gated access parking garage Natural and professionally landscaped courtyards and fountains Adjacent to The Domain&rsquo;s nine-acre park and jogging trails A non-smoking community Emergency Maintenance Service My IMT Resident Portal with online access: utilities connection, rent payment, service requests, account information and community postings

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Esperanza Xing have any available units?
3001 Esperanza Xing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 Esperanza Xing have?
Some of 3001 Esperanza Xing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Esperanza Xing currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Esperanza Xing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Esperanza Xing pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 Esperanza Xing is pet friendly.
Does 3001 Esperanza Xing offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Esperanza Xing offers parking.
Does 3001 Esperanza Xing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3001 Esperanza Xing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Esperanza Xing have a pool?
Yes, 3001 Esperanza Xing has a pool.
Does 3001 Esperanza Xing have accessible units?
No, 3001 Esperanza Xing does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Esperanza Xing have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 Esperanza Xing does not have units with dishwashers.

