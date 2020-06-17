Amenities
3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B Available 08/03/20 3/2.5 in Desirable East Austin! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WE ARE NOT CONDUCTING ANY ONSITE SHOWINGS UNTIL THE HOME IS VACATE. WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS AND HAVE A VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE.
**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/r7Ap2ms81Ug **
Charming duplex in desirable East Austin neighborhood! Well maintained home with hard tile flooring throughout downstairs living areas. A well-appointed kitchen opens to dining and living areas. Tile countertops and backsplash, quality appliances, and upgraded cabinets. Spacious master suite with large walk-in closet and private bath.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage/Off-street
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2005
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin
- Easy access to all that Central Austin has to offer - blocks to shops, cafes, entertainment, employment centers
- Off-street parking
- Hard surface floors in all common areas
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
(RLNE5905914)