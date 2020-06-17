All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B

3000 Govalle Avenue · (512) 596-2128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Govalle
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3000 Govalle Avenue, Austin, TX 78702
Govalle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B · Avail. Aug 3

$2,050

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B Available 08/03/20 3/2.5 in Desirable East Austin! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WE ARE NOT CONDUCTING ANY ONSITE SHOWINGS UNTIL THE HOME IS VACATE. WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS AND HAVE A VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE.

**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/r7Ap2ms81Ug **

Charming duplex in desirable East Austin neighborhood! Well maintained home with hard tile flooring throughout downstairs living areas. A well-appointed kitchen opens to dining and living areas. Tile countertops and backsplash, quality appliances, and upgraded cabinets. Spacious master suite with large walk-in closet and private bath.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage/Off-street
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2005

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin
- Easy access to all that Central Austin has to offer - blocks to shops, cafes, entertainment, employment centers
- Off-street parking
- Hard surface floors in all common areas

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5905914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B have any available units?
3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B have?
Some of 3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B offers parking.
Does 3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B have a pool?
No, 3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St
Austin, TX 78723
Logans Mill
1912 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Elan East
2900 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
The Weaver
1401 Art Dilly Drive
Austin, TX 78702
Garrison
1801 Fortview Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity