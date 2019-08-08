Amenities
Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/exmBkbOPZoQ
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Condo
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Eastside
YEAR BUILT: 2005
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Close to everything! Cafes, art galleries, entertainment, and all that East Austin has to offer!
- Air conditioned office/studio back yard! Perfect for an artist or home office
- Hard floors in all downstairs areas
- Great roommate layout
- Large living room
- Lots of natural light throughout this home!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Property is non-smoking.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Central Air, Forced Air Heating, Garage (1car), High/Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, Patio, Tile Floor, W/D In Unit, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), Fenced Yard (Full)
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3000-govalle-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.