Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3000 Govalle Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3000 Govalle Ave

3000 Govalle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3000 Govalle Avenue, Austin, TX 78702
Govalle

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/exmBkbOPZoQ

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Condo
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Eastside
YEAR BUILT: 2005

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Close to everything! Cafes, art galleries, entertainment, and all that East Austin has to offer!
- Air conditioned office/studio back yard! Perfect for an artist or home office
- Hard floors in all downstairs areas
- Great roommate layout
- Large living room
- Lots of natural light throughout this home!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Property is non-smoking.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Central Air, Forced Air Heating, Garage (1car), High/Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, Patio, Tile Floor, W/D In Unit, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), Fenced Yard (Full)

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3000-govalle-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Govalle Ave have any available units?
3000 Govalle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 Govalle Ave have?
Some of 3000 Govalle Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Govalle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Govalle Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Govalle Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3000 Govalle Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3000 Govalle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Govalle Ave does offer parking.
Does 3000 Govalle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Govalle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Govalle Ave have a pool?
No, 3000 Govalle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3000 Govalle Ave have accessible units?
No, 3000 Govalle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Govalle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 Govalle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
