Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/exmBkbOPZoQ



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Eastside

YEAR BUILT: 2005



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Close to everything! Cafes, art galleries, entertainment, and all that East Austin has to offer!

- Air conditioned office/studio back yard! Perfect for an artist or home office

- Hard floors in all downstairs areas

- Great roommate layout

- Large living room

- Lots of natural light throughout this home!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Property is non-smoking.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Central Air, Forced Air Heating, Garage (1car), High/Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, Patio, Tile Floor, W/D In Unit, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), Fenced Yard (Full)



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3000-govalle-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.