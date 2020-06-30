All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 300 East Yager Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
300 East Yager Lane
Last updated December 26 2019 at 6:57 PM

300 East Yager Lane

300 East Yager Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Copperfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

300 East Yager Lane, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
yoga
300 East Yager Lane, Austin, TX 78753 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 12/25/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it’s easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Austin revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn’t you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool? ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Designer Apartment Homes Beautiful Backyard Patio Enclosure Gorgeous Wood Floors GE Stainless Steel Appliances Refrigerator Microwaves Convenient Garage Stylish Ceiling Fans Handicap Accessible Nine-Foot Ceilings Private Balcony Built-In Shelving and Crown Molding Spacious Kitchens Faux Granite Countertops Ice Makers Large Walk-In Closets Washer and Dryer Connections AT&T U-Verse Ready ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Resort-Style Swimming Pool w/ Cabanas Indoor Aerobic/Yoga Gymnasium Extraordinary Clubhouse Complimentary Wi-Fi at Pool & Business Center Attached and Detached Garages Professional Management 24-Hour Fitness Center Indoor Basketball Gym Professional Business Center Controlled Access Gates Expansive Dog Park 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance __________________ Working with me Swasdee krup! Hello! Howdy! I’m Renee with Taco Street Locating, one of the few people you’ll ever meet who speaks Thai, English, and Texan with a native Austin accent. I’m in the wonderful business of helping find apartments to live in. As a native (one of the few remaining), I know each neighborhood extremely well, and can help you learn each area in the way that nobody else could. Please hit me up so I can find you the perfect place to live! I’m super free to work with. [ Published 26-Dec-19 / ID 3331509 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 East Yager Lane have any available units?
300 East Yager Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 East Yager Lane have?
Some of 300 East Yager Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 East Yager Lane currently offering any rent specials?
300 East Yager Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 East Yager Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 East Yager Lane is pet friendly.
Does 300 East Yager Lane offer parking?
Yes, 300 East Yager Lane offers parking.
Does 300 East Yager Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 East Yager Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 East Yager Lane have a pool?
Yes, 300 East Yager Lane has a pool.
Does 300 East Yager Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 300 East Yager Lane has accessible units.
Does 300 East Yager Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 East Yager Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct
Austin, TX 78728
The Monarch
801 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr
Austin, TX 78758
The Brodie
8700 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Kensington Court
2204 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway
Austin, TX 78727
Westerly 360
2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln
Austin, TX 78746
The Muse at SoCo
1007 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin