Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly yoga

300 East Yager Lane, Austin, TX 78753 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 12/25/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it’s easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Austin revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn’t you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool? ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Designer Apartment Homes Beautiful Backyard Patio Enclosure Gorgeous Wood Floors GE Stainless Steel Appliances Refrigerator Microwaves Convenient Garage Stylish Ceiling Fans Handicap Accessible Nine-Foot Ceilings Private Balcony Built-In Shelving and Crown Molding Spacious Kitchens Faux Granite Countertops Ice Makers Large Walk-In Closets Washer and Dryer Connections AT&T U-Verse Ready ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Resort-Style Swimming Pool w/ Cabanas Indoor Aerobic/Yoga Gymnasium Extraordinary Clubhouse Complimentary Wi-Fi at Pool & Business Center Attached and Detached Garages Professional Management 24-Hour Fitness Center Indoor Basketball Gym Professional Business Center Controlled Access Gates Expansive Dog Park 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance __________________ Working with me Swasdee krup! Hello! Howdy! I’m Renee with Taco Street Locating, one of the few people you’ll ever meet who speaks Thai, English, and Texan with a native Austin accent. I’m in the wonderful business of helping find apartments to live in. As a native (one of the few remaining), I know each neighborhood extremely well, and can help you learn each area in the way that nobody else could. Please hit me up so I can find you the perfect place to live! I’m super free to work with. [ Published 26-Dec-19 / ID 3331509 ]