Austin, TX
3 Lightsey Road
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3 Lightsey Road

3 Lightsey Road · No Longer Available
Location

3 Lightsey Road, Austin, TX 78704
Dawson

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Our condo is located in SOLA (South Lamar), close to downtown, we are within walking distance to shops and restaurants.
From our place, it is easy to get to Zilker Park, Town Lake, Barton Springs, the Greenbelt, SOCO (South Congress).
You have access to the whole condo except our bedroom. There is parking behind our unit.
Our place is perfect for someone moving to Austin or coming here for a work assignment.

Our condo is part of a six-unit-building, please be respectful of our neighbors.
You have access to a full kitchen with cooking supplies.
We have cleaning products for you to use, please replace the products that you use during your stay.
We provide linens, bath towels.

We are always a phone call or text away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Lightsey Road have any available units?
3 Lightsey Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3 Lightsey Road currently offering any rent specials?
3 Lightsey Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Lightsey Road pet-friendly?
No, 3 Lightsey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3 Lightsey Road offer parking?
Yes, 3 Lightsey Road does offer parking.
Does 3 Lightsey Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Lightsey Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Lightsey Road have a pool?
No, 3 Lightsey Road does not have a pool.
Does 3 Lightsey Road have accessible units?
No, 3 Lightsey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Lightsey Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Lightsey Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Lightsey Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Lightsey Road does not have units with air conditioning.
