2934 Moss Street

**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/ySicLwaJX6c **



Charming 2bd/1ba home in East Austin! Trendy East Austin, close to Mueller. Home is carpet free - Hard-wood flooring throughout. Large tree shaded back yard, makes for scenic patio setting. Brand new designer paint throughout. Partially Xeriscaped yard, allows you to save on supplemental water from irrigation. Located close to Downtown, UT, bus stops, and close proximity to East side Hip entertainment/restaurants; Haymaker, Salty Sow & Eastside Cafe!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1940



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Up and coming East Austin!

- Partial Xeriscaped yard

- Lots of natural light

- Close to Downtown, UT, restaurants, Bus stops



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



Amenities: Central Air, Dining Room, Fenced Yard (Part), Living Room, Shed, Water Heater (Tank - Electric), W/D In Unit