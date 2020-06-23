All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:13 AM

2934 Moss Street

2934 Moss Street · No Longer Available
Location

2934 Moss Street, Austin, TX 78722
Rosewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/ySicLwaJX6c **

Charming 2bd/1ba home in East Austin! Trendy East Austin, close to Mueller. Home is carpet free - Hard-wood flooring throughout. Large tree shaded back yard, makes for scenic patio setting. Brand new designer paint throughout. Partially Xeriscaped yard, allows you to save on supplemental water from irrigation. Located close to Downtown, UT, bus stops, and close proximity to East side Hip entertainment/restaurants; Haymaker, Salty Sow & Eastside Cafe!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1940

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Up and coming East Austin!
- Partial Xeriscaped yard
- Lots of natural light
- Close to Downtown, UT, restaurants, Bus stops

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Central Air, Dining Room, Fenced Yard (Part), Living Room, Shed, Water Heater (Tank - Electric), W/D In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

