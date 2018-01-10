All apartments in Austin
2910 E. 12th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2910 E. 12th St

2910 East 12th Street · (512) 318-6568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2910 East 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Rosewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2910 E. 12th St · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2910 E 12th St. Austin, TX 78702 - Beautiful, Newly Renovated Single-Family Home!! Huge Backyard!! See Pictures!! - Thank you for your interest in our beautiful and newly renovated East Austin home!!

This 3 bed, 2 bath, home has a spacious backyard, wonderful for hosting and outdoor activities, and is just minutes away from downtown Austin, and the I-35 freeway.

Perfect for everyone!!

The home is available for immediate move-in and rental incentives are available.

Please email Leasing@thegilfillan.com with any specific questions and to schedule a viewing!!

Visit https://www.12thstmanagement.com/vacancies/ to see all of our other current properties currently available for lease!!

(RLNE4381980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 E. 12th St have any available units?
2910 E. 12th St has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2910 E. 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
2910 E. 12th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 E. 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 2910 E. 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2910 E. 12th St offer parking?
No, 2910 E. 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 2910 E. 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 E. 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 E. 12th St have a pool?
No, 2910 E. 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 2910 E. 12th St have accessible units?
No, 2910 E. 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 E. 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2910 E. 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2910 E. 12th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2910 E. 12th St does not have units with air conditioning.
