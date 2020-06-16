Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace

2906 West Avenue Unit 9 Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE - 2 bed / 2 bath Condo, Walk to UT, Minutes to Downtown. 2 parking spaces included - Large 2/2 condo in West Campus. Walk to campus, hike and bike trails, shopping and dining. Minutes to downtown. 2 reserved parking spots, W/D in unit, private fenced in area patio as well! Great layout for room mate floor plans. Separate dining area, fireplace, small quiet community. No pets.



Available August



Call Michael Said for viewings

512-789-6543

Michael Said, REALTOR

Realty Austin



(RLNE4234319)