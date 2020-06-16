All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2906 West Avenue Unit 9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2906 West Avenue Unit 9
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2906 West Avenue Unit 9

2906 West Ave · (512) 479-9922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Heritage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2906 West Ave, Austin, TX 78705
Heritage

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2906 West Avenue Unit 9 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2906 West Avenue Unit 9 Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE - 2 bed / 2 bath Condo, Walk to UT, Minutes to Downtown. 2 parking spaces included - Large 2/2 condo in West Campus. Walk to campus, hike and bike trails, shopping and dining. Minutes to downtown. 2 reserved parking spots, W/D in unit, private fenced in area patio as well! Great layout for room mate floor plans. Separate dining area, fireplace, small quiet community. No pets.

Available August

Call Michael Said for viewings
512-789-6543
Michael Said, REALTOR
Realty Austin

(RLNE4234319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 West Avenue Unit 9 have any available units?
2906 West Avenue Unit 9 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2906 West Avenue Unit 9 currently offering any rent specials?
2906 West Avenue Unit 9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 West Avenue Unit 9 pet-friendly?
No, 2906 West Avenue Unit 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2906 West Avenue Unit 9 offer parking?
Yes, 2906 West Avenue Unit 9 does offer parking.
Does 2906 West Avenue Unit 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 West Avenue Unit 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 West Avenue Unit 9 have a pool?
No, 2906 West Avenue Unit 9 does not have a pool.
Does 2906 West Avenue Unit 9 have accessible units?
No, 2906 West Avenue Unit 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 West Avenue Unit 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2906 West Avenue Unit 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2906 West Avenue Unit 9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2906 West Avenue Unit 9 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2906 West Avenue Unit 9?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ridge Apartments
6805 Wood Hollow Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Ashton Austin
101 Colorado St
Austin, TX 78701
Array
2000 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Grove at Northwest Hills
3517 N Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Urbana at Goodnight Ranch
9005 Alderman Drive
Austin, TX 78747
The Mansions at Onion Creek
12000 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747
Trailhead
1120 Shady Ln
Austin, TX 78721
Willows
600 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity