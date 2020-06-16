All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2836 San Gabriel ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2836 San Gabriel ST
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:06 PM

2836 San Gabriel ST

2836 San Gabriel Street · (512) 637-8232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2836 San Gabriel Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1643 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Central Austin - Beautiful 3/2 cottage with high ceilings and hardwood floors. Large private backyard and patio, huge oak trees, gourmet kitchen, office, gracious living and dining room. Off street parking in front and an over-sized single garage in back. Ref/Washer/Dryer stay*Shoal Creek walking trail (2 blocks away), the UT Campus (3 blocks away) and a number of outstanding restaurants, shops, cafes and music venues. access to all the best of Austin - close and convenient to MoPac and Domain

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2836 San Gabriel ST have any available units?
2836 San Gabriel ST has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2836 San Gabriel ST have?
Some of 2836 San Gabriel ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2836 San Gabriel ST currently offering any rent specials?
2836 San Gabriel ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 San Gabriel ST pet-friendly?
No, 2836 San Gabriel ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2836 San Gabriel ST offer parking?
Yes, 2836 San Gabriel ST does offer parking.
Does 2836 San Gabriel ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2836 San Gabriel ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 San Gabriel ST have a pool?
No, 2836 San Gabriel ST does not have a pool.
Does 2836 San Gabriel ST have accessible units?
No, 2836 San Gabriel ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 San Gabriel ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2836 San Gabriel ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2836 San Gabriel ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bee Caves Vistas
6508 Steep Cactus Trl
Austin, TX 78735
Chateau Avalon of Austin
833 Fairfield Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Arbor at Tallwood
8810 Tallwood Dr
Austin, TX 78759
Fountain Terrace
610 W 30th St
Austin, TX 78705
The Park on Brodie Lane
6607 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
Stony Creek Apartments
4911 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity