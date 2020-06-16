2836 San Gabriel ST

Amenities

Central Austin - Beautiful 3/2 cottage with high ceilings and hardwood floors. Large private backyard and patio, huge oak trees, gourmet kitchen, office, gracious living and dining room. Off street parking in front and an over-sized single garage in back. Ref/Washer/Dryer stay*Shoal Creek walking trail (2 blocks away), the UT Campus (3 blocks away) and a number of outstanding restaurants, shops, cafes and music venues. access to all the best of Austin - close and convenient to MoPac and Domain