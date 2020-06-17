All apartments in Austin
2831 Shoal Crest Ave

2831 Shoal Crest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2831 Shoal Crest Avenue, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2831 Shoal Crest Ave Available 06/01/19 Charming home in the heart of Austin available for rent! - Charming home in the heart of Austin. 1930's construction with some updates. 2 bedrooms on main floor and one bedroom upstairs with private bath and access to rooftop deck! Relax in the arbor in the front over the garage, retreat to the workshop in the back yard, or enjoy the breeze on the roof deck. Alley access in the back of the home with additional covered parking (1 small SUV). Fireplace is nonfunctional. Updated bathroom. Sun room, formal dining area, separate living room. No carpet. Close to Shoal Creek Hike and Bike trail, UT, and downtown Austin. Available June 1. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 Shoal Crest Ave have any available units?
2831 Shoal Crest Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2831 Shoal Crest Ave have?
Some of 2831 Shoal Crest Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 Shoal Crest Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2831 Shoal Crest Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 Shoal Crest Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2831 Shoal Crest Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2831 Shoal Crest Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2831 Shoal Crest Ave offers parking.
Does 2831 Shoal Crest Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2831 Shoal Crest Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 Shoal Crest Ave have a pool?
No, 2831 Shoal Crest Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2831 Shoal Crest Ave have accessible units?
No, 2831 Shoal Crest Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 Shoal Crest Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2831 Shoal Crest Ave has units with dishwashers.
