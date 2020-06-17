Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

2831 Shoal Crest Ave Available 06/01/19 Charming home in the heart of Austin available for rent! - Charming home in the heart of Austin. 1930's construction with some updates. 2 bedrooms on main floor and one bedroom upstairs with private bath and access to rooftop deck! Relax in the arbor in the front over the garage, retreat to the workshop in the back yard, or enjoy the breeze on the roof deck. Alley access in the back of the home with additional covered parking (1 small SUV). Fireplace is nonfunctional. Updated bathroom. Sun room, formal dining area, separate living room. No carpet. Close to Shoal Creek Hike and Bike trail, UT, and downtown Austin. Available June 1. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



