2824 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly yoga

824 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Austin, TX 78702 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 11/19/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Tired of back pain? Looking to get rich quick? Get that 10 pack abs? (6 pack is so last yeas) Looking to attract the super model partner of your dreams from those movies you like? Well, I’m hear to tell you that it’s statistically probably that none of this will happen…….. Unless…...you get a sweet new East Austin apartment. Really. Sophisticated non paid off scientists that wear white coats have concluded that this specific apartment will make all of your infomercial like dreams come true. I know, turn down your critical thinking process and your brain and come check out this new wonderful apartment in East Austin of your dreams. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Impressive collection of studios, one, and two bedroom apartments and townhomes Chef kitchens with peninsulas or islands, contemporary cabinetry, and exceptional quartz countertops Two designer selected color schemes Luxe stainless steel appliances to include French Door refrigerators Designer lighting fixtures to include artisanal pendant lighting, contemporary track lighting, and modern ceiling fans with light kits Washer and dryer provided in every home Generous walk-in closets with additional onsite storage options Glass walk-in showers Nest thermostats High-speed, fiber optic wired home Energy efficiency: Central water heater + car charging Sleek wood-style flooring ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Spacious poolscape consists of three pools, outdoor kitchen and TV lounge 12,000 s.f. for club room, Retro Game Lounge and private work spaces Social Dining and Bar Area Fitness and conditioning center with Fitness on Demand and separate yoga/pilates studio TV lounge and dining room - perfect for entertaining Off leash dog park 24-Hour package delivery lockers Limited access gates Private garages Free WiFi in common areas Adjacent to the Cap Metro Red-Line Station Steps from running, biking, and dog walking trails _____________________ Working with me! Howdy! I’m Renee Damron; a local dog owning, taco eating, apartment locating machine! My team and I have helped a ton of people (and their dogs) find wonderful places to live in Austin. We have a well developed process that involves fancy things like spreadsheets and taco recommendations. Please reach out to me! I would love to make your apartment hunt as easy and epic as possible. [ Published 23-Nov-19 / ID 3274282 ]