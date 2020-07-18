All apartments in Austin
2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A

2814 Oak Springs Drive · (512) 806-3429
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2814 Oak Springs Drive, Austin, TX 78702
Rosewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1318 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this totally remodelled, beautiful, historic house your new home! - Gleaming hardwood floors have been restored to their natural beauty and are enhanced by an open floor plan and cathedral ceilings in the spacious living area. Updated kitchen with granite countertop, stainless: dishwasher, fridge, and oven. Tankless hot water. Updated bathrooms. Stunning 50" dia. Heritage Oak tree in the front estimated 700 yrs.old! This is the 1st house in a 4 unit condo complex, Stoney Oaks Condos. Minutes past Blue Dahlia, Hillside Pharmacy, Austin Metro/Light rail,& Mueller Develop.

(RLNE5912830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A have any available units?
2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A have?
Some of 2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A offer parking?
No, 2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A have a pool?
No, 2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A has units with dishwashers.
