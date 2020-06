Amenities

Great updated gem in Cherry Creek w/hand-scraped wood floors, huge yard & wonderful location minutes from Central Market, South Lamar entertainment, less than 2 miles to Zilker Park & Barton Springs & easy downtown commute, quick route to Ben White/71, 290 & MoPac. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Refigerator, washer/dryer and microwave included as well as two Nest cameras that tenants can use.