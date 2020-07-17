All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 13 2019 at 10:42 PM

2803 Jadewood Court B

2803 Jadewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2803 Jadewood Court, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice and well kept Tanglewood duplex-Yard maintained by owner ~ Great cul-de-sac unit~Spacious backyard with privacy fence~Vinyl wood plank throughout~Washer dryer connections~1 Car garage~ Walk to the pond and park~ Walk to the elementary~No large or aggressive breed dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 Jadewood Court B have any available units?
2803 Jadewood Court B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2803 Jadewood Court B have?
Some of 2803 Jadewood Court B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 Jadewood Court B currently offering any rent specials?
2803 Jadewood Court B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 Jadewood Court B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2803 Jadewood Court B is pet friendly.
Does 2803 Jadewood Court B offer parking?
Yes, 2803 Jadewood Court B offers parking.
Does 2803 Jadewood Court B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2803 Jadewood Court B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 Jadewood Court B have a pool?
No, 2803 Jadewood Court B does not have a pool.
Does 2803 Jadewood Court B have accessible units?
No, 2803 Jadewood Court B does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 Jadewood Court B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2803 Jadewood Court B has units with dishwashers.
