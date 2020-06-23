All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

2801 French Place

2801 French Place · No Longer Available
Location

2801 French Place, Austin, TX 78722
Cherrywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Must See House with Detached Guest House on French Place! - Beautiful, one of a kind property with detached, gorgeous guest house or office! Amazing location on French Place, right off Manor Road and within walking distance of UT! Front house has wood flooring and stylish tile throughout. Kitchen is remodeled with soft close white cabinets, stainless appliances and quartz counter tops! Great floor plan with 3 beds/2 baths. Front house is currently getting fresh paint throughout, interior photos coming soon! The detached house is new construction and has 1 bed/1 bath, with upgraded open-concept kitchen. So many possibilities with how to live in this space! Must see!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4705908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 French Place have any available units?
2801 French Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 French Place have?
Some of 2801 French Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 French Place currently offering any rent specials?
2801 French Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 French Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 French Place is pet friendly.
Does 2801 French Place offer parking?
No, 2801 French Place does not offer parking.
Does 2801 French Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 French Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 French Place have a pool?
No, 2801 French Place does not have a pool.
Does 2801 French Place have accessible units?
No, 2801 French Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 French Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 French Place does not have units with dishwashers.
