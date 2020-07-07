All apartments in Austin
2706 Catalina Drive, Unit A - 1

2706 Catalina Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2706 Catalina Dr, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Location Location! Approx 4 miles to downtown, 2 miles to Oracle Campus or short drive to airport. Remodeled 3 bed / 2 full bath. Silestone countertops. Washer / dryer included. Private backyard and large front yard. Owner maintains yard. Owner / Agent. Pets welcome but must be approved.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 Catalina Drive, Unit A - 1 have any available units?
2706 Catalina Drive, Unit A - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2706 Catalina Drive, Unit A - 1 have?
Some of 2706 Catalina Drive, Unit A - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 Catalina Drive, Unit A - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Catalina Drive, Unit A - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Catalina Drive, Unit A - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2706 Catalina Drive, Unit A - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2706 Catalina Drive, Unit A - 1 offer parking?
No, 2706 Catalina Drive, Unit A - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2706 Catalina Drive, Unit A - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2706 Catalina Drive, Unit A - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Catalina Drive, Unit A - 1 have a pool?
No, 2706 Catalina Drive, Unit A - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2706 Catalina Drive, Unit A - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2706 Catalina Drive, Unit A - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 Catalina Drive, Unit A - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2706 Catalina Drive, Unit A - 1 has units with dishwashers.

