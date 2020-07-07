2706 Catalina Drive, Unit A - 1

Amenities
Location Location! Approx 4 miles to downtown, 2 miles to Oracle Campus or short drive to airport. Remodeled 3 bed / 2 full bath. Silestone countertops. Washer / dryer included. Private backyard and large front yard. Owner maintains yard. Owner / Agent. Pets welcome but must be approved.
