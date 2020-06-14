All apartments in Austin
2705 MANOR

2705 Manor Road · (512) 298-0229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2705 Manor Road, Austin, TX 78722
Rosewood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome to a small, cozy property only blocks from UT and local Austin restaurants and bars. The Manor Rd. area has quickly become a sought-after location. Nestled in oak trees, the atmosphere is a peaceful retreat after a long day of studying or working. Features and amenities include laundry facilities, dark-wood laminate flooring, air conditioning, laundry facilities and plenty of storage. Discounts on application and deposits are available if you have a rescue pet! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 MANOR have any available units?
2705 MANOR has a unit available for $1,079 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 MANOR have?
Some of 2705 MANOR's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 MANOR currently offering any rent specials?
2705 MANOR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 MANOR pet-friendly?
No, 2705 MANOR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2705 MANOR offer parking?
No, 2705 MANOR does not offer parking.
Does 2705 MANOR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 MANOR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 MANOR have a pool?
No, 2705 MANOR does not have a pool.
Does 2705 MANOR have accessible units?
No, 2705 MANOR does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 MANOR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2705 MANOR does not have units with dishwashers.
