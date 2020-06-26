2634 Barton Hills Dr.

Amenities

Must see beautifully maintained home in desirable Barton Hills! Home features 4 bedrooms on the main level with additional full bedroom and bathroom upstairs! Would make a perfect home office or guest suite! This property sits on a beautiful section of the Barton Creek Greenbelt with big views! Large lot with swimming pool and yard space to play.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 5

BATHROOMS: 3

PARKING: Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Central - 78704

YEAR BUILT: 1975



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Additional bedroom/full bathroom upstairs

- Great location! Close to everything.

- Lots of natural light

- Open concept living/kitchen

- Vaulted ceiling - very spacious

- Pool/Lawn Maintenance Included!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



