2634 Barton Hills Dr.
Last updated July 1 2019 at 4:06 PM

2634 Barton Hills Dr.

2634 Barton Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2634 Barton Hills Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Barton Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
Must see beautifully maintained home in desirable Barton Hills! Home features 4 bedrooms on the main level with additional full bedroom and bathroom upstairs! Would make a perfect home office or guest suite! This property sits on a beautiful section of the Barton Creek Greenbelt with big views! Large lot with swimming pool and yard space to play.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 5
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Central - 78704
YEAR BUILT: 1975

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Additional bedroom/full bathroom upstairs
- Great location! Close to everything.
- Lots of natural light
- Open concept living/kitchen
- Vaulted ceiling - very spacious
- Pool/Lawn Maintenance Included!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Deck, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Disposal, Driveway - Circle, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Part), Fireplace (Gas), Garage (2 car), Hardwood Floor, Microwave, New Paint, Pool, Refrigerator, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove/Oven, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 Barton Hills Dr. have any available units?
2634 Barton Hills Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2634 Barton Hills Dr. have?
Some of 2634 Barton Hills Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2634 Barton Hills Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2634 Barton Hills Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 Barton Hills Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2634 Barton Hills Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2634 Barton Hills Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2634 Barton Hills Dr. offers parking.
Does 2634 Barton Hills Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2634 Barton Hills Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 Barton Hills Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2634 Barton Hills Dr. has a pool.
Does 2634 Barton Hills Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2634 Barton Hills Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 Barton Hills Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2634 Barton Hills Dr. has units with dishwashers.
