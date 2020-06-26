2634 Barton Hills Dr.

Amenities
Must see beautifully maintained home in desirable Barton Hills! Home features 4 bedrooms on the main level with additional full bedroom and bathroom upstairs! Would make a perfect home office or guest suite! This property sits on a beautiful section of the Barton Creek Greenbelt with big views! Large lot with swimming pool and yard space to play.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 5
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Central - 78704
YEAR BUILT: 1975
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Additional bedroom/full bathroom upstairs
- Great location! Close to everything.
- Lots of natural light
- Open concept living/kitchen
- Vaulted ceiling - very spacious
- Pool/Lawn Maintenance Included!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
