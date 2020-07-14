2632 Century Park Boulevard, Unit 18

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Spacious 2-story North Austin townhouse at The Woods at Century Park. Gated community with quick access to Mopac between Wells Branch, Parmer, and Scofield Ridge Pkwy. Open plan includes living room, dining area and all kitchen appliances. Community pool, 2-car garage, washer/dryer in laundry room, storage, small private backyard, wired for security, surround sound. Large master suite with high ceiling, walk-in closet, garden tub and walk-in shower. Large landing on 2nd floor makes perfect play area or office. Round Rock ISD.



Security deposit = 1 month's rent. No pets.



View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/y8aevhc4.



Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.