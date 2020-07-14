All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 8 2020 at 2:34 AM

2632 Century Park Boulevard, Unit 18

2632 Century Park Boulevard · (512) 399-1320
Location

2632 Century Park Boulevard, Austin, TX 78727

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1553 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2-story North Austin townhouse at The Woods at Century Park. Gated community with quick access to Mopac between Wells Branch, Parmer, and Scofield Ridge Pkwy. Open plan includes living room, dining area and all kitchen appliances. Community pool, 2-car garage, washer/dryer in laundry room, storage, small private backyard, wired for security, surround sound. Large master suite with high ceiling, walk-in closet, garden tub and walk-in shower. Large landing on 2nd floor makes perfect play area or office. Round Rock ISD.

Security deposit = 1 month's rent. No pets.

View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/y8aevhc4.

Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 Century Park Boulevard, Unit 18 have any available units?
2632 Century Park Boulevard, Unit 18 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2632 Century Park Boulevard, Unit 18 have?
Some of 2632 Century Park Boulevard, Unit 18's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2632 Century Park Boulevard, Unit 18 currently offering any rent specials?
2632 Century Park Boulevard, Unit 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 Century Park Boulevard, Unit 18 pet-friendly?
No, 2632 Century Park Boulevard, Unit 18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2632 Century Park Boulevard, Unit 18 offer parking?
Yes, 2632 Century Park Boulevard, Unit 18 offers parking.
Does 2632 Century Park Boulevard, Unit 18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2632 Century Park Boulevard, Unit 18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 Century Park Boulevard, Unit 18 have a pool?
Yes, 2632 Century Park Boulevard, Unit 18 has a pool.
Does 2632 Century Park Boulevard, Unit 18 have accessible units?
No, 2632 Century Park Boulevard, Unit 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 Century Park Boulevard, Unit 18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2632 Century Park Boulevard, Unit 18 does not have units with dishwashers.
