Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

2620 Lou John Street

2620 Lou John Street · No Longer Available
Location

2620 Lou John Street, Austin, TX 78727

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful North Austin Two Story Home, Great Location! - Beautiful 4 bed home with study. Open floor plan with lots of natural light & high ceilings. Kitchen includes island, breakfast bar, gas range, upgraded under cabinet range hood, microwave, dishwasher and oversized pantry/utility room. Upgraded master suite ~ full bath with double vanity, separate shower with frameless glass door, garden tub & huge walk-in closet. Spacious upstairs has 2nd living/game room, 3 bedrooms & bath. Large private backyard with mature trees

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Round Rock ISD
Lease Terms: 12 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5114852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Lou John Street have any available units?
2620 Lou John Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 Lou John Street have?
Some of 2620 Lou John Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Lou John Street currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Lou John Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Lou John Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2620 Lou John Street is pet friendly.
Does 2620 Lou John Street offer parking?
No, 2620 Lou John Street does not offer parking.
Does 2620 Lou John Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 Lou John Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Lou John Street have a pool?
No, 2620 Lou John Street does not have a pool.
Does 2620 Lou John Street have accessible units?
No, 2620 Lou John Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Lou John Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 Lou John Street has units with dishwashers.
