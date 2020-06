Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Beautiful Condo in Sunset Valley with Private Backyard! You will love the Granite Counters & Travertine Backsplash in the Kitchen! Private Laundry Room. Downstairs features Tile Floors, Under the Stairs Storage, Coat Closet, and Half Bath. Upstairs features Walk In Closets, Ceiling Fans and Fully Renovated Modern Bathroom! Walk to Central Market, Hyde Park Grill and Movie Theater! Two Reserved Parking Spaces. Cats and Small /Medium Dogs allowed on Approval!