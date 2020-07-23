All apartments in Austin
2615 Coatbridge Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

2615 Coatbridge Drive

2615 Coatbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2615 Coatbridge Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
Lovely one story with backyard oasis in South Austin - Lovely one story South Austin home off Westgate. Enjoy the luxurious landscaping, backyard retreat & spacious home. The home features 3 spacious bedrooms, replaced carpet and a dream backyard! The covered back patio is the place to sit back and relax. With easy access to shopping and major highways, this is a house you won't want to miss out on!

NOTE: The jacuzzi sauna has been disabled and will not be available for resident use.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE3925623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 Coatbridge Drive have any available units?
2615 Coatbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 Coatbridge Drive have?
Some of 2615 Coatbridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 Coatbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2615 Coatbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 Coatbridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2615 Coatbridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2615 Coatbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2615 Coatbridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2615 Coatbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 Coatbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 Coatbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2615 Coatbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2615 Coatbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2615 Coatbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 Coatbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2615 Coatbridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
