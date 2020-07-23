2615 Coatbridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace sauna

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna

Lovely one story with backyard oasis in South Austin - Lovely one story South Austin home off Westgate. Enjoy the luxurious landscaping, backyard retreat & spacious home. The home features 3 spacious bedrooms, replaced carpet and a dream backyard! The covered back patio is the place to sit back and relax. With easy access to shopping and major highways, this is a house you won't want to miss out on!



NOTE: The jacuzzi sauna has been disabled and will not be available for resident use.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms: 12 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.



Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451



(RLNE3925623)