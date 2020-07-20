2603 Garrettson Drive, Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a rare find in this desirable area of Austin. This unit is on the right side of a beautifully updated duplex and has a private backyard. The new flooring and big windows bring in the best natural light. This home is spacious yet cozy. Call us today for a showing!