2603 Garrettson Drive, Unit B
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:56 PM

2603 Garrettson Drive, Unit B

2603 Garrettson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2603 Garrettson Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a rare find in this desirable area of Austin. This unit is on the right side of a beautifully updated duplex and has a private backyard. The new flooring and big windows bring in the best natural light. This home is spacious yet cozy. Call us today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 Garrettson Drive, Unit B have any available units?
2603 Garrettson Drive, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2603 Garrettson Drive, Unit B have?
Some of 2603 Garrettson Drive, Unit B's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 Garrettson Drive, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2603 Garrettson Drive, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 Garrettson Drive, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2603 Garrettson Drive, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2603 Garrettson Drive, Unit B offer parking?
No, 2603 Garrettson Drive, Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 2603 Garrettson Drive, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 Garrettson Drive, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 Garrettson Drive, Unit B have a pool?
No, 2603 Garrettson Drive, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2603 Garrettson Drive, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2603 Garrettson Drive, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 Garrettson Drive, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2603 Garrettson Drive, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
