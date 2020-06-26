All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 7 2019 at 8:57 AM

2526 Durwood Dr Unit 1

2526 Durwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2526 Durwood Street, Austin, TX 78704
Dawson

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
community garden
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
Come home to an ultra-modern studio in the heart of South Austin. This garden-style community is perfectly located near S. Lamar, S. Congress and S. 1st Street, a truly enviable area. Cool off on a hot day in the shimmering pool, relax in the beautiful courtyards, grow your own food in the community garden or BBQ with friends.

This rare opening won?t last long, call today! Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (25127)
Austin Apartment Specialists

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 Durwood Dr Unit 1 have any available units?
2526 Durwood Dr Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2526 Durwood Dr Unit 1 have?
Some of 2526 Durwood Dr Unit 1's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and community garden. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 Durwood Dr Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2526 Durwood Dr Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 Durwood Dr Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2526 Durwood Dr Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2526 Durwood Dr Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 2526 Durwood Dr Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2526 Durwood Dr Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 Durwood Dr Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 Durwood Dr Unit 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2526 Durwood Dr Unit 1 has a pool.
Does 2526 Durwood Dr Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2526 Durwood Dr Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 Durwood Dr Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2526 Durwood Dr Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
