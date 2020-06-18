2520 Bluebonnet Lane #20

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Condo off South Lamar! - >>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/bsmwm7_TP3s <<<<



Fall in love with this two-story, two-bedroom condo! As you enter into the home you are greeted with lovely wood flooring throughout the open concept Living, Dining, and Kitchen. Beautiful plantation shutter, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, plenty of kitchen cabinetry, and a half bath located on the first floor. As you walk upstairs you will find a very large master bedroom with Shower and Garden tub in the master bathroom with a large walk-in closet. Just off the Master bedroom, you have a 2nd-floor balcony! Washer and Dryer are provided to the tenant as a courtesy. The second bedroom has its own bathroom located within the bedroom!



IMPORTANT DETAILS:



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage/ Street

NEIGHBORHOOD: South Lamar

YEAR BUILT: 2012



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Stainless Steel Appliances!

- Granite Countertops!

- Custom Plantation Shutters!

- High 12 foot Ceilings!

- Beautiful Wood flooring in the common areas

- Open/Spacious Layout!

- Ring Doorbell system!

- Windows throughout providing tons of light!

- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy!

- Lawncare provided!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fees required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE5723269)