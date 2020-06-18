All apartments in Austin
2520 Bluebonnet Lane #20
2520 Bluebonnet Lane #20

2520 Bluebonnet Lane · (512) 856-5090
Location

2520 Bluebonnet Lane, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2520 Bluebonnet Lane #20 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1709 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Condo off South Lamar! - >>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/bsmwm7_TP3s <<<<

Fall in love with this two-story, two-bedroom condo! As you enter into the home you are greeted with lovely wood flooring throughout the open concept Living, Dining, and Kitchen. Beautiful plantation shutter, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, plenty of kitchen cabinetry, and a half bath located on the first floor. As you walk upstairs you will find a very large master bedroom with Shower and Garden tub in the master bathroom with a large walk-in closet. Just off the Master bedroom, you have a 2nd-floor balcony! Washer and Dryer are provided to the tenant as a courtesy. The second bedroom has its own bathroom located within the bedroom!

IMPORTANT DETAILS:

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage/ Street
NEIGHBORHOOD: South Lamar
YEAR BUILT: 2012

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Granite Countertops!
- Custom Plantation Shutters!
- High 12 foot Ceilings!
- Beautiful Wood flooring in the common areas
- Open/Spacious Layout!
- Ring Doorbell system!
- Windows throughout providing tons of light!
- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy!
- Lawncare provided!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fees required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5723269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Bluebonnet Lane #20 have any available units?
2520 Bluebonnet Lane #20 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 Bluebonnet Lane #20 have?
Some of 2520 Bluebonnet Lane #20's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 Bluebonnet Lane #20 currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Bluebonnet Lane #20 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Bluebonnet Lane #20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 Bluebonnet Lane #20 is pet friendly.
Does 2520 Bluebonnet Lane #20 offer parking?
Yes, 2520 Bluebonnet Lane #20 does offer parking.
Does 2520 Bluebonnet Lane #20 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2520 Bluebonnet Lane #20 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Bluebonnet Lane #20 have a pool?
No, 2520 Bluebonnet Lane #20 does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Bluebonnet Lane #20 have accessible units?
No, 2520 Bluebonnet Lane #20 does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Bluebonnet Lane #20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 Bluebonnet Lane #20 does not have units with dishwashers.
