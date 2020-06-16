2519 Elmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool bbq/grill

THE ULTIMATE IN COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE Lenox Boardwalk is a beautiful apartment home community nestled in the East Riverside Lakeshore Drive area, in Austin, Texas. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to I-35, downtown Austin, and East 6th Street. Shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools are only minutes away. For the outdoor enthusiast, Lady Bird Lake is just a hop, skip, and jump from Lenox Boardwalk. We have several uniquely designed floor plans with one and two bedroom options. You are sure to find the right fit for your lifestyle, with the apartment amenities that you deserve. Our features are second to none. Some items you will find at Lenox Boardwalk are high ceilings, balconies or patios, fully equipped kitchens, and select homes with a downtown view or private yard. We have something for everyone here at Lenox Boardwalk. From the moment you arrive, you'll feel like you've come home. We have a large array of Community Amenities. As a resident, you will enjoy our two swimming pools, large two-level fitness center, rooftop terrace, clubhouse, game room and even our copy and fax services for business that needs to be addressed. Tour our community and see what makes Lenox Boardwalk the best apartment home community in Austin, TX.