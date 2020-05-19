2505 Longview St

All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

2505 Longview Street · No Longer Available
Location

2505 Longview Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Our rates include cable and high speed internet. We offer furnished units at $40 extra/month.

Common Area Furniture
Sofa
Sofa Chair
Entertainment Center
Coffee Table
End Table
Bar Stools

Bedroom Furniture
Full XL Mattress
Bed Frame
Night Stand
Desk
Desk Chair
Chest of Drawers

Luxury Student Living in West Campus

Check out the NEW Axis West Campus! With a variety of floor plans, close proximity to campus, state-of-the-art interior finishes and best in class amenities, we have everything you need to suit your lifestyle.
Apartment Features

stainless steel energy star appliances
washer and dryers included
kitchen islands
private patios/decks
9-foot ceilings

Community Features

courtesy bicycles and storage
community sponsored social events
innovated fitness studio
Wi-Fi throughout the community
media / gaming area
community caf and study lounge
billiards area
pets welcomed
two courtesy tanning beds
beach style entry resort pool
outdoor sound system
outdoor gas grilling stations
Starbucks machine
convenient west campus location
security-controlled building
24-hour emergency maintenance
controlled-access parking garage
outdoor fire pit and entertaining space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Longview St have any available units?
2505 Longview St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 Longview St have?
Some of 2505 Longview St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Longview St currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Longview St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Longview St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2505 Longview St is pet friendly.
Does 2505 Longview St offer parking?
Yes, 2505 Longview St offers parking.
Does 2505 Longview St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2505 Longview St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Longview St have a pool?
Yes, 2505 Longview St has a pool.
Does 2505 Longview St have accessible units?
No, 2505 Longview St does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Longview St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 Longview St does not have units with dishwashers.

