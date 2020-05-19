2505 Longview St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access

Our rates include cable and high speed internet. We offer furnished units at $40 extra/month.



Common Area Furniture

Sofa

Sofa Chair

Entertainment Center

Coffee Table

End Table

Bar Stools



Bedroom Furniture

Full XL Mattress

Bed Frame

Night Stand

Desk

Desk Chair

Chest of Drawers



Luxury Student Living in West Campus



Check out the NEW Axis West Campus! With a variety of floor plans, close proximity to campus, state-of-the-art interior finishes and best in class amenities, we have everything you need to suit your lifestyle.

Apartment Features



stainless steel energy star appliances

washer and dryers included

kitchen islands

private patios/decks

9-foot ceilings



Community Features



courtesy bicycles and storage

community sponsored social events

innovated fitness studio

Wi-Fi throughout the community

media / gaming area

community caf and study lounge

billiards area

pets welcomed

two courtesy tanning beds

beach style entry resort pool

outdoor sound system

outdoor gas grilling stations

Starbucks machine

convenient west campus location

security-controlled building

24-hour emergency maintenance

controlled-access parking garage

outdoor fire pit and entertaining space