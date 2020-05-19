2505 Longview St

Amenities
Our rates include cable and high speed internet. We offer furnished units at $40 extra/month.
Common Area Furniture
Sofa
Sofa Chair
Entertainment Center
Coffee Table
End Table
Bar Stools
Bedroom Furniture
Full XL Mattress
Bed Frame
Night Stand
Desk
Desk Chair
Chest of Drawers
Luxury Student Living in West Campus
Check out the NEW Axis West Campus! With a variety of floor plans, close proximity to campus, state-of-the-art interior finishes and best in class amenities, we have everything you need to suit your lifestyle.
Apartment Features
stainless steel energy star appliances
washer and dryers included
kitchen islands
private patios/decks
9-foot ceilings
Community Features
courtesy bicycles and storage
community sponsored social events
innovated fitness studio
Wi-Fi throughout the community
media / gaming area
community caf and study lounge
billiards area
pets welcomed
two courtesy tanning beds
beach style entry resort pool
outdoor sound system
outdoor gas grilling stations
Starbucks machine
convenient west campus location
security-controlled building
24-hour emergency maintenance
controlled-access parking garage
outdoor fire pit and entertaining space