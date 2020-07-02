2504 East 9th Street

Amenities

Fully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in hip East Austin minutes from downtown, UT campus, & Oracle. A short walk to the coolest East Austin shops, coffee & eateries. The kitchen is like new and has Bamboo hardwood flooring throughout living space & carpet in all bedrooms. Granite counter tops & new appliances (washer & dryer are provided). Open floor plan w/ a beautiful master bathroom. Amazing front porch with a large yard & alley access. A great layout for a small family, grad students and young professionals. Available for lease beginning August 15th or September 1st.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.