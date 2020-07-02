All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 29 2019 at 12:07 AM

2504 East 9th Street

2504 East 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2504 East 9th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in hip East Austin minutes from downtown, UT campus, & Oracle. A short walk to the coolest East Austin shops, coffee & eateries. The kitchen is like new and has Bamboo hardwood flooring throughout living space & carpet in all bedrooms. Granite counter tops & new appliances (washer & dryer are provided). Open floor plan w/ a beautiful master bathroom. Amazing front porch with a large yard & alley access. A great layout for a small family, grad students and young professionals. Available for lease beginning August 15th or September 1st.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 East 9th Street have any available units?
2504 East 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 East 9th Street have?
Some of 2504 East 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 East 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2504 East 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 East 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 East 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2504 East 9th Street offer parking?
No, 2504 East 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2504 East 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2504 East 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 East 9th Street have a pool?
No, 2504 East 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2504 East 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 2504 East 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 East 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 East 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

