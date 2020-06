Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated single story home, with an open kitchen and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a center island. The master bathroom has been completely renovated with a brand new walk in shower and a new vanity. Has a large backyard and a gorgeous built in deck. Also comes with a washer & dryer.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.