2502 Marcus Abrams Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning game room bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious home in desirable Olympic Heights, 3/2.5/2 two story with balcony on front of house! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Spacious home in desirable Olympic Heights, 3/2.5/2 two story with balcony on front of house off upper game room, Gourmet kitchen w/center island and walk in pantry/utility room. Large master suite with double doors, garden tub, sep shower and walk in closet. Nice big backyard with covered patio.



(RLNE4820818)